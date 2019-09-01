Kevin Hart Suffers Major Injuries In Car Crash

Comedian and movie starKevin Hart has reportedly suffered major injuries in a serious car accident early Sunday morning in the Malibu Hills. According to a report by TMZ, Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda ended up in a ditch after veering off the winding and frequently treacherous Mulholland Highway.

Local police have confirmed that a car belonging to Hart went off Mulholland Highway just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, but Hart was not behind the wheel. Hart and the vehicle’s driver both suffered “major back injuries.” A third person in the vehicle did not require hospital treatment and police say that the driver of the vehicle had not been drinking. Neither the driver nor the third passenger have been identified.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TMZ published a photo of Hart’s vehicle after the crash with the Plymouth Barracuda roughly 10 feet away from the road, located in a steep gully. The vehicle appears to have smashed through a wooden fence along the highway and appears to have suffered severe damage, with its roof completely crushed in the impact.

Law enforcement sources indicated that Hart was able to exit the wreckage himself and was picked up by his personal security team. He was taken home “to get medical attention” before ultimately being treated at a hospital. The accident comes a day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the car to his Instagram Story. Hart purchased the vintage muscle car as a 40th birthday present to himself back in July, something he commemorated by posting a photo of himself with it on Instagram, Hart flexing as he leaned against the classic car’s door.

This is a developing story.