Kevin Hart Could Be Sued Over Car Crash

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart may have just returned home this week following severe injuries from a devastating car accident earlier this month, but it seems like his ordeal is far from over. Hart is reportedly facing serious legal consequences stemming from the accident with the actor as well as the two others in the vehicle having reportedly sought legal counsel in anticipation of a major lawsuit.

According to TMZ, the driver of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at the time of the accident — a friend of Harts previously identified as Jared Black — as well as the backseat passenger Rebecca Broxterman both have attorneys as does Hart himself. Per the report, Hart is himself in the “crosshairs” specifically as his vehicle lacked airbags and safety harnesses with the argument being that Hart should have ensured that his customized vintage car had sufficient safety features with the lack of them being negligence on is part.

The customization of the vehicle is a key point here. Per TMZ, even if Hart had requested that customized Barracuda not be outfitted with various safety features, the company doing the work should have refused the job over safety concerns, given the vehicle’s 720 horsepower engine. Law enforcement sources indicated to the outlet that they consider lobbying the state legislature to prohibit custom cars from being released without harnesses in the future.

In addition to the potential for Hart to be sued, Black could also be facing legal consequences for the accident, though as authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash that remains to be seen.

Hart and Black both sustained serious injuries in the accident which took place during the early hours of September 1st after the Barracuda ended up in a ditch off of the Mulholland Highway. Broxterman, who is Black’s fiancé and a celebrity trainer, was pinned in the backseat of the car, but did not have major injuries. Hart suffered three spinal fractures in the accident, leading him to get back surgery were those areas were fused back together. He was moved from the hospital to an in-patient rehab facility for a week before being released home.

Hart’s next two movies have already been filmed. Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters this December while the Paul Weitz-directed movie, Fatherhood, is set to premiere in April 2020.