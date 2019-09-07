Kevin Hart Said To Be Doing Excellent, Walking And Talking After Injury

Kevin Hart was unfortunately involved in a car accident over the Labor Day weekend, which resulted in the Jumanji star being taken to a hospital for back surgery. The good news is it seems the star is on the mend according to friend Tiffany Haddish. Haddish was attending Harper Bazaar’s ICONS party and during her conversation with Access Hollywood, she was asked about Hart’s condition. Haddish said “As far as I know he is doing excellently. He’s walking and talking and everything good.”

That’s wonderful news, and we hope to see Hart back on his feet and fully recovered as soon as possible. According to a recent report from TMZ, Hart underwent surgery on Sunday night and reported that “A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”

As for the accident itself, Hart was in the car with two friends, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman. At one point the car rolled over down an embankment, and Hart and Black were rushed to the hospital once paramedics arrived on the scene, while Broxterman was also cared for, though her injuries were not as serious.

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

You can check out the full description from the report of collision below.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention. The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals (Northridge- Hart, UCLA Westwood – Black). The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”

We wish Hart a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.