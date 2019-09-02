Movies

The Rock, Bryan Cranston and More Celebrities Show Support for Kevin Hart After Serious Car Accident Injuries

It was reported on Sunday that popular actor and comedian Kevin Hart was involved in an incredibly […]

By

It was reported on Sunday that popular actor and comedian Kevin Hart was involved in an incredibly serious car accident early in the morning, as his Plymouth Barracuda was found in a gully off side of the road in Malibu Hills. Hart wasn’t driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, but he did suffer some injury in the process. The reports of the accident say that Hart had some “major back injuries,” though there’s no telling exactly how serious they are.

With Hart hospitalized for these injuries and no word as to what exactly the injuries are or what kind of effect they’ll have on the actor, many of his current and former co-stars are taking to social media to offer up thoughts, prayers, and words of encouragement to their friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Hart’s The Upside co-star Bryan Cranston, and several different celebrities found themselves on social media sending some love Hart’s way.

The Rock

Bryan Cranston

Terry Crews

Mindy Kaling

Gabriel Iglesias

Marlon Wayans

View this post on Instagram

Praying for you big guy.

A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on

Jamie Kennedy

Paul Reiser

Tichina Arnold

Sherrie Shepherd

Arsenio Hall

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts