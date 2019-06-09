Ashley Tisdale and Kevin Smith Have Made Up, Ending the Greatest Twitter Feud of All Time

On Saturday afternoon, fans found themselves witnessing the greatest Twitter feud of all time as filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Ashley Tisdale faced off on the social media platform in an exchange of messages about Smith hitting her car and driving away in the neighborhood where both stars live. After all, in 2019 this is exactly where one goes to handle these matters. However, everyone can now go back to their normal Twitter programming: Smith and Tisdale have made up.

Late Saturday, Smith went back to Twitter to update his followers about the fender bender and run situation, noting that Tisdale had stopped by his house to apologize. After revealing that they both attempted to take credit for the incident, Smith explained that he had shown his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, the initial Twitter exchange prompting Smith to reveal another “oops” on his part: he forgot to ask Tisdale for a selfie. Check out the actual Twitter post below.

So the incredibly sweet @ashleytisdale stopped by my house and tried to apologize. I assured her that *I’m* the one who was driving like a Wildcat. Also told her I’d sent my kid our Tweets. HQ’s response: “We saw Ashley in HighSchoolMusical Live!” Ashley was like “Oh, maaan…” pic.twitter.com/BNxWDjnSUZ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 9, 2019

See, now this is the wholesome Twitter feud content we crave, though to be fair this follow-up is really just the cherry on top of what honestly might have been the most pleasant “feud” on the social media network. Shortly after Tisdale’s initial call-out of Smith damaging her car, she also accepted his apology which was also shared on Twitter. Now that everything is fully settled — other than that missed selfie opportunity — things can get back to normal for both Smith and Tisdale. Tisdale was recently cast as a replacement for Bonnie Dennison as Jenny, main character Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) daughter in the upcoming CBS series Carol’s Second Act while Smith has been hard at work on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot which is expected to release later this year. Earlier this year, Smith shared a wrap video with long-time collaborator and Jay actor Jason Mewes in which the pair talked about what it meant to work together on set again more than a quarter century after pairing up as Jay and Silent Bob in Smith’s film, Clerks.

“26 years ago, I was like ‘Hey, man, come down to the store,” Smith explained. “I wrote a character based around you.” Smith shared that Mewes was originally hesitant, but eventually agreed to play Jay, creating history.

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Mewes added, also tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy, and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”