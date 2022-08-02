Kevin Smith Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Flashback Photo

Kevin Smith is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a throwback photo. On the filmmaker's Twitter account, Smith actually showed off the first recorded picture of he and his sister Virginia. The sunglasses in his old photo are striking and he joked that they've been the on constant in his style. A lot of fans are celebrating the occasion in the replies. It's been a good 2022 for the Clerks director as his third film in that series dropped. San Diego Comic-Con was absolutely full of people chomping at the bit to get into Moobys and immerse themselves in the world he created there's a ton to be excited about.

On Twitter he wrote, "Today is my 52nd birthday! The first photo of me & my sister Virginia was taken on my 14th birthday back in 1984 (when @cabriniuniv was still just a college). Pic 2 is of me walking in my hometown yesterday. In a half century, I've learned exactly one thing: Sunglasses work."

"Lionsgate still makes DVDs and Blu-rays and s--t," Smith explained to a captivated crowd in Hall H during Comic Con Interntaional in San Diego. "They sold DVDs and Blu-rays of 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.' And, apparently, sold enough to reach out to us and say, 'We sold so many f--ing DVDs and Blu-rays that if you ever want to make more of this Jay and Silent Bob bulls--t, as long as it's under this pricepoint, f--k it, have a go at it and s--t. The only reason we got to do that is because bought hardware, kids. Thank you for that."

Last month, Smith actually helped set a record for Fathom Events screenings. People showed out in force for Clerks III. He celebrated the accomplishment on social media and on his podcast Fatman Beyond.

"It played very f---ing well. I was so delighted," Smith told fans during an episode. "It comes out through Fathom Events screenings on September 13th and 15th. We just heard from them a report that they sold more f---ing tickets in advance than they've ever sold before. We're months out from the screening, but since the trailer went up and the tickets went on-sale, they got a lot of pre-buys for that."

