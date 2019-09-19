Kevin Smith Celebrates Tusk’s 5-Year Anniversary by Uploading 90-Minute Documentary to YouTube

Today marks the five years since Kevin Smith‘s creepy horror flick, Tusk, hit theaters. The movie followed a podcaster played by Justin Long who ultimately gets kidnapped by the old man he’s interviewing and things get… weird and walrus-y. The film wasn’t met with the best reviews but has grown to have a bit of a cult following. In honor of this, Smith has released a 90-minute documentary about the making of the film, which you can watch above.

5 YEARS AGO TODAY, @tuskthemovie was released into (mostly empty) theaters across the USA by @A24! To commemorate this day, @JoshRoush has uploaded a never-before-seen BTS documentary to my @YouTube channel called #WalrusYes! Watch it FREE here: https://t.co/w7ny5KOVeK pic.twitter.com/7V5tJQdkiK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 19, 2019

As you can see, the documentary is called The Making of Tusk and in the video, Smith says making the film was “one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life.” If you’re a fan of Tusk and have a spare hour and a half, we recommend checking it out.

In addition to Long, Tusk featured Michael Parks, Genesis Rodriguez, Haley Joel Osment, Johnny Depp, Harley Quinn Smith, Lily-Rose Depp, Ralph Garman, Harley Morenstein, and Ashley Greene.

This new documentary isn’t the only Smith content fans have to look forward to. The director’s next feature film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is hitting theaters next month.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hitting theaters on October 15th.