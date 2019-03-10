Kevin Smith Gets Emotional Over Quick Stop Recreation in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith is continuing to chronicle his journey making Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and his latest Road to Reboot video is making fans extra emotional. Thanks to a little “movie magic,” Smith’s team was able to recreate the Quick Stop that started it all with Clerks back in 1994.

“This is crazy. I never thought this was possible, and it’s weird cause I work in the movie business, so anything is possible with a little f****** scratch, but some things you can’t fake in life,” Smith says.

“Our movie starts as my entire career started: in front of a little building in Leonardo, what we called a block of stores. Quick Stop building. Quick Stop and RST. Our budget didn’t allow for us to go to New Jersey, and that was a struggle throughout the entire pre, and you know when you’re like, ‘I just wanna make the movie’, you’ll make any concession whatsoever,” he explained.

Luckily for Smith, he has a great team who were able to recreate the store for him flawlessly.

“You can’t f****** fool me, man. Like, I’ve been there. I lived there. My career f****** started there. I’ll probably be buried there,” he says choking back tears. “To pull this off is f****** nuts, man. That is the very definition of movie magic. To take the most banal f****** building in Leonardo, New Jersey and duplicate it in New Orleans, Louisiana, so we could tell our f****** story. Crazy. I just wanna take this back to Los Angeles.”

When it comes to building the Quick Stop, Smith realized it’s a fairly tame endeavor compared to what some other films have accomplished.

“They put George Clooney in space, mother f*****. You don’t think we can duplicate one of the ugliest buildings on the planet?”

When asking the film’s Line Producer, Tracey Landon, how it happened, she gave the best possible answer: “Pure girl power.”

Ultimately, it was a special day on set for Smith.

“Spent the whole day in Leonardo, New Jersey and never once left Louisiana,” he added. “This is one of the five greatest days I’ve ever had in my 25 years of making movies, and I don’t even say that in a bull**** kind of way.”

Smith continued to get emotional, and it’s wildly pure and sweet.

“This is my heart. You’re looking at my heart.”

The Quick Stop isn’t the only classic Smith location you can expect to see in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. He’s also teased a glimpse at Mooby’s and Brodie’s Secret Stash.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.