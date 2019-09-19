Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes to Sell Weed Inspired by Jay And Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith’s next movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is the director’s first full feature since Yoga Hosers was released in 2016 and his first “View Askewniverse” live-action film since Clerks II hit theaters in 2006. The director is pulling out all the stops, including going on a national tour with the Reboot Roadshow and decorating his store, Secret Stash, for the occasion. Well, the fun doesn’t stop there. According to a recent Facebook post by Smith, the creator has teamed up with Caviar Gold for a special Jay and Silent Bob strain of weed.

“Wanna buy weed from @jayandsilentbob? I’m ecstatic to announce that we’ve teamed up with @caviargoldmed (makers of my favorite weed in the world) to bring you an Indica called Snoogans, a Sativa called Snoochie Boochies, and a Hybrid called Berzerker – each powered by #caviargold,” Smith wrote.

“The 3 Strains of Gold are a plot point in #JayAndSilentBobReboot, so it was my dream since starting the script to have the three fake strains available in the real world by the time the movie hit theaters! So I salute my man Caviar Mike, who made life imitate art by creating our 3 Super Strains! And now, to introduce our weed to the world, @jaymewes and I will bud-tend at @theherb.la a week from Friday on 9/27! We’ll sling smoke and snap selfies starting at 4:20pm,” he added.

“If you can’t make it to #Herbarium In Hollywood, on the same day, you can find our silly strains available at over 420 dispensaries across California, Arizona, Michigan and Oklahoma (and coming soon to Missouri, Illinois, Florida and Nevada)! And thanks to an inspired stroke of genius from Mike, each pre-roll contains a Berzerker Jay comic written by me and drawn by @starktoons! Collect all 10 comics and trade them in for a free pre-roll anywhere Caviar Gold products are sold! After 25 years of selling smoke on the big screen, lemme sell you some smoke IRL – Sept. 27th at the Hollywood Herbarium! #KevinSmith #JasonMewes #weed #weedporn #marijuana #jayandsilentbob #herbarium #budtender #budtenderlife”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters on October 15th.