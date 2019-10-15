Kevin Smith Teases Joey Lauren Adams’ Return for ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith may have wrapped production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot this week, but the creator is still dropping news about the upcoming movie. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie's newest cast members. One of his last production posts revealed Joey Lauren Adams' return to the View Askewniverse. Adams is best known to Smith fans for playing Gwen in Mallrats and Alyssa Jones in Chasing Amy. The actress reprised the role of Alyssa for a cameo in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and it appears she'll be doing the same in Reboot.

"Chasing Joey! @joeylaurenadams is back as indie comic icon Alyssa Jones, when @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Neither #jayandsilentbobstrikeback nor #jayandsilentbobreboot could have happened without me knowing Joey. Because we met, I made #chasingamy in the first place - and Amy is where the idea of #jayandsilentbob as the basis for #bluntmanandchronic originated (as a commentary about the differences between the slapsticky Jay and Bob in #mallrats versus the slacker Jay and Bob in #clerks)," Smith explained.

"And both Strike Back and Reboot hinge on their comic book alter egos somehow f****** with our heroes' real lives. So of course Joey had to be there when we returned to the #viewaskewniverse. This woman not only made me a better artist, Joey also made me a better person. When I saw her on shoot day, I said "See all these trucks? All this equipment and all these people came all the way to #neworleans today - all because you and I met 24 years ago." I've done some of my best work with #joeylaurenadams - and I'm hoping Reboot ranks right up there with Amy and Rats. With Joey on board as Alyssa Jones - one of my favorite characters in any of my #viewaskew movies - we're that much closer to the goal!"

It's nice to see these two reunite, especially since they were a hot item back in the '90s. They broke up in 1997, but considering she showed up for Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back in 2001, it appears they've been on good terms for quite some time.

Adams also tweeted a photo from the set earlier today:

Smith announced some other exciting returns to the View Askewniverse this week, including Clerk 2's Rosario Dawson.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

