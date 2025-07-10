Fallout Star Joins the Original Hulk in New Animated Comedy

There seems to be no stopping Walton Goggins, as the actor, best known for his roles in Fallout, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and, most recently, The White Lotus, has just signed on to a new animated movie that already boasts a great cast. Fallout is a strange series, blending 1950s nostalgia with irradiated lizards, technologically enhanced racists, and all kinds of weirdo wastelanders. But Goggins’ new movie might be even stranger, as the actor will do battle against “Mutant Mid-Century Furniture”!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture is the new animated feature from The Gilksmans director, Michael Skolnick, who co-wrote the script with Keegan Cotton, Jordan Lewandowski, and Seth Morton. The film actually has a lot in common with Fallout, as its disaster is the result of nuclear fallout, albeit with slightly different consequences.

Walton Goggins Joins a Stacked Cast for Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture

Prime Video

Walton Goggins is far from the only major name attached to the movie. Before he signed on, Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture already boasted Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Tim Meadows (Bob’s Burgers), Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill), Seth Green (Family Guy), Clare Grant (Hanky Panky), and The Incredible Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno.

Goggins is one of several new additions to the film’s cast. He joins Chris Parnell (Rick & Morty), Ron Funches (Inside Out 2), and Shondrella Avery (Napoleon Dynamite) as the newcomers to the project.

What Is Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture About?

Prime Video

The title certainly gives you some indication as to what the new animated comedy will be about, but there’s a lot more lurking underneath. The film is set in 1962 amidst ongoing atomic weapons tests. The radiation has had an unprecedented effect on the surrounding area, turning mid-century furniture sentient. We follow Harry, a ten-year-old boy in the midst of grieving, who must join forces with a wise recliner sofa and a battle-hungry ottoman to save the furniture from the army, which seeks to destroy it all.

Goggins’ and the cast’s characters haven’t yet been revealed. Production on Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture is currently ongoing, and is expected to wrap at the end of 2026. The film has no release date as of yet.

H/T: Press Release