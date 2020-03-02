Kevin Smith Praises The Invisible Man Movie: “Tremendous!”

Kevin Smith loves movies and isn’t shy about letting people know what he thinks about them. The filmmaker is well-known for sharing his thoughts and opinions about films, on social media and otherwise, and now he’s weighing in on Universal Pictures’ modern remake of The Invisible Man with a glowing review that can be summed up in one word — tremendous — though he had a lot of praise for the film’s star, Elisabeth Moss as well.

Smith took to Twitter on Monday to share his thoughts on the film noting that he grew more and more impressed with the film as the story progressed and suggested that everyone go see it.

I thought #TheInvisibleMan was tremendous! Every step of the way, I was more & more impressed. Loved what caused invisibility but the reinvention of the story was a so damn smart across the boards. Give awards to #ElisabethMoss now for what’s largely a one woman show. Go see it! — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 2, 2020

In The Invisible Man, after managing to escape her emotionally and physically abusive boyfriend, Moss’ Cecilia is informed that, just a few weeks later, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) has seemingly killed himself and left a fortune to her. A series of bizarre occurrences begin to unfold around her, leading Cecilia to suspect that Adrian’s skill in the world of optics has allowed him to fake his death, unlocking the key to invisibility while, despite events growing more and more violent, no one believes Cecilia.

It’s a story that has gone over well with critics and audiences alike. When it comes to the film’s reception, Smith isn’t alone in his praise. The film presently has a Certified Fresh 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and a solid 88 percent Audience Score with many critics also praising Moss’ performance. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh also had praise for the film, citing the film’s exploration of cultural horrors and thrilling narrative as a “rollercoaster ride of terror”.

“While The Invisible Man follows in the footsteps of more recent horror efforts like The Babadook, Get Out, and Midsommar with its exploration of real-world emotional and cultural horrors with a thrilling narrative, it also works just as well as a rollercoaster ride of terror, quickly getting under your skin and refusing to let go even after the credits have rolled,” he wrote.

In addition to the positive reviews, The Invisible Man has been doing well at the box office. The film topped the weekend box office with a $29 million opening weekend, beating out Sonic the Hedgehog and Harrison Ford’s The Call of the Wild.

The Invisible Man is now playing in theaters.