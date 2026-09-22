Sequel to 2014’s Biggest Horror Movie Just Got a Massive Update 12 Years Later

While It Follows might not have made a huge splash immediately upon its release, its consistent following in the years since has cemented it as a cult classic. David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 horror movie stars Maika Monroe as Jay, a young woman who learns that she is being stalked by a supernatural entity whose attention is sexually transmitted. The film’s rich narrative themes and intensely creepy presentation of its paranormal threat saw it hailed as one of the best horror movies of the 2010s, as it managed to put a fresh and horrifying spin on established genre tropes in an incredibly thought-provoking manner. Naturally, talks of a sequel have been exciting fans ever since.

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The announced follow-up, titled They Follow, is now much closer than many horror fans realize. Shared via a post on X, filming of They Follow has now officially wrapped, with the movie entering post-production. The sequel will see the return of Maika Monroe as Jay, with the addition of several exciting new cast members, including Naomi Ackie, Jackie Earl Haley, Michael Gandolfini, and Justine Lupe. It Follows ended with Jay believing that she and her friends had successfully killed the entity, only for a final stinger to hint that it may still be pursuing them, so presumably, They Follow will pick up on that narrative thread a little further down the line.

Horror Fans Should Get Very Excited About They Follow

Interestingly, It Follows‘ subtly bleak horror movie ending suggests that a sequel should pick right up where the first movie left off, but the 12 years it has taken to make They Follow presents something of a challenge. How exactly the sequel will handle or explain the time between the two movies is something that many fans will be eager to find out, particularly if the entity has been pursuing Jay without success for a significant period of time. Additionally, the lack of returning cast members other than Maika Monroe is also intriguing, as she was not the only survivor of It Follows‘ story.

The first film’s narrative themes explored the college-aged characters’ relationship with their own sexual identities, so the fact that its protagonist will be older in the follow-up suggests a very different kind of story. Presumably, Jay having survived a decade since the first film’s events will explore how the sexual transmission of the entity has affected her life and her attitude, with an older, more cynical and knowing hero as opposed to the first movie’s innocence. In that regard, They Follow has the chance to tell a vastly different story from its predecessor.

As It Follows has become a modern horror cult classic, there are very high expectations for They Follow ahead of its release. While specific details of its story are being kept under wraps, the strength of the original’s premise and the terrifying presentation of its scares set a very high bar. Additionally, Maika Monroe’s career has cemented her as a modern scream queen, having starred in several acclaimed horror projects such as Watcher and Longlegs in the years since It Follows. Between the quality of the first movie and the strength of the sequel’s announced cast, it already seems that They Follow is destined to be a classic horror movie sequel, so news that filming has wrapped is very exciting indeed for horror fans.