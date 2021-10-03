Kevin Smith Reminisces About the Very First Clerks Screening

Kevin Smith recently wrapped production on the highly-anticipated Clerks III, and he revealed a couple of weeks ago that the first cut of the film is complete. Since production for the movie began over the summer, Smith has shared a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content. The movie will see the return of some fan-favorite Clerks characters as well as some classic Clerks locations like Mooby’s and RTS Video and some original costume pieces. Smith often takes to social media to reminisce about the original Clerks, and his latest post is a tribute to the movie’s very first screening.

“28 years ago from right now, Clerks is screening for the first time at the @angelikafilmny to a nearly empty theater on the closing day of the 1993 IFFM. The Independent Feature Film Market was our endgame, not @sundanceorg. Sundance was for better films than ours, I figured: indie films that were shot in color and featured well-known actors. #richardlinklater took Slacker there, and that flick was my lodestar – hence our IFFM goal. I thought nobody was there (as you can read in the excerpt from my new @insighteditions book) – but somebody named Bob Hawk was in attendance. And Bob told the world about our weird-ass, punk rock movie. If Bob skips that screening, Clerks dies 28 years ago, as that IFFM screening ends. So since Bob Hawk is the Patron Saint of Clerks, it was only natural he show up in #clerks3 (in a cameo as the guy who inspires the @pringles can scene in Randal’s indie flick entitled ‘In Convenience’ – which was the original title of Clerks). One person made all the difference in whether or not the world saw Clerks – a film the @librarycongress eventually deemed worthy of inclusion in the @nfregistry. And 28 years ago from right now, Bob is introducing himself to @samosier and telling him we should submit the film to Sundance,” Smith wrote. You can view a photo from the original screening below:

“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all,” Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. “And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

There is no official release date yet for Clerks III.