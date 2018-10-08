Kevin Smith Crosses Milestone in His Weight Loss Journey

Kevin Smith has come a long way since his near-fatal heart attack early this year, embarking on major lifestyle changes and weight loss as part of his long-term recovery. Now, the filmmaker has hit an impressive milestone and is sharing his success with his fans.

In a post to Instagram on Monday, Smith shared a photo of himself looking leaner than ever as he hit a huge milestone: weighing less than 200 pounds for the first time since high school. Check out the post below.

“The scale said 198 today!” Smith wrote. “This is the first time since High School that I’ve weighed under 200 pounds! Never… NEVER imagined I could get here again but a heart attack can be a great motivator. This #wwambassador thanks @ww – whose Points system made it possible to drop the lbs! I also wanna thank my little exercise partner Shecky, my Vegan explorer @harleyquinnsmith, @veggiegrill, #pennjillette, @adam_rifkin, @raycronise and #runyoncanyon! And a big thanks to all you folks who kept me going with your sweet supportive sentiments! Now over the next few months, I’m gonna slowly try to get down to 190!”

Since embarking on this weight loss journey, Smith has kept fans up-to-date on his progress, even sharing a striking before and after back in August that showed him at his highest weight and what was then his lowest and, as you can see in the most recent update, he credits not just Weight Watches, but his vegan lifestyle and daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, for helping him achieve this major goal.

The vegan dietary changes are something that Smith has been very open about. During an episode of his Hollywood Babble-On back in March, Smith talked about the eating program he was following at the time as well as how he was calling himself a non-animal eater.

“No more animal-related products,” Smith said. “My kid is thrilled because she’s a vegan, she’s like, ‘welcome home brother.’ This doesn’t come from a personal philosophy, this comes from an ‘I have to.’ I don’t know if I call myself a vegan, maybe a non-animal eater. The program is so far manageable.”

That moniker eventually shifted to being full-on vegan, but he hasn’t quite given up another one: Fatman. In his latest update Smith is wearing his familiar “Fatman” shirt and despite one fan suggesting it might be time to move on from the name in comments, that’s not likely anytime soon. Smith recently updated the name of his popular Fatman on Batman podcast to Fatman Beyond, though, acknowledging not just the change in the podcast but in himself as well.

“The next live show, we’re going to do on Batman Day, which is September 15,” Smith said. “Mark your calendars: that will be the official launch of Fatman Beyond, which as a title I think works on a couple of different levels. Not only is it a nod to the Batman universe which of course spawned this show, but it is ‘Fatman, Beyond.’ Not just like, hey, he’s beyond a fat man now, or something like that, but it started as one thing and it’s gone beyond that, it’s become something different.”

What do you think about Smith’s milestone? Let us know in the comments below.