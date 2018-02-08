‘Kill Bill’ Producer Issues Statement on Uma Thurman’s Car Crash

In an interview with The New York Times, Uma Thurman came forward with disturbing allegations of a “cover up” by producers regarding a car crash on the set of Kill Bill. Now, one of those producers is speaking out.

Lawrence Bender, producer of the Kill Bill movies said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter) that while he apologizes for what Thurman experienced, he “never hid anything” about the crash.

“I deeply regret that Uma suffered the pain she has, both physically and emotionally, for all of these years from the accident that occurred on the set of Kill Bill,” Bender said. “The safety of the professionals who work on the movies I produce is vital to me and I never want to let anyone down. I never hid anything from Uma or anyone else nor did I participate in any cover up of any kind — and I never would.”

In the interview last week, Thurman detailed her toxic relationship with Weinstein, revealing that the producer had sexually assaulted her, but she also detailed the accident on the set of Kill Bill. Thurman said that she was pressured into performing a driving stunt in a vehicle that she did not feel was safe, a stunt which resulted in a car crash that left the actress with permanent injuries. While she recalled that director Quentin Tarantino had convinced her to do the stunt, she didn’t blame him for the accident. Instead, she claimed that the film’s producers had “lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.”

Thurman shared video of the crash to her Instagram account, claiming that Tarantino had provided her with the footage years later.

“Quentin Tarantino was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible,” Thurman wrote. “He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”

As for Bender’s involvement, Thurman called him out by name in her post, claiming that he had lied and destroyed evidence of the accident. In his statement, Bender claims that he only recently learned of Thurman’s feelings on the matter and that he has done all he can to provide her with answers.

“I was informed of Uma’s feelings in regard to this incident a few months ago and have done my best over this time to get as much verifiable information from all of the relevant sources that I could and share it with Quentin,” Bender said. “I wanted to make sure she had all of the answers she had been seeking. I have great respect for Uma Thurman, both as an artist and a person, and only wish her the best.”