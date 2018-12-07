‘Kim Possible’ Fans in Uproar Over No Naked Mole Rat in Live-Action Trailer

There are only a select few ingredients that you need to re-create the Kim Possible experience in live-action. You need a talented actress to embody Kim Possible; some strong supporting players to fill in the iconic roles of “Team Possible”; and of course, the series signature Naked Mole Rat Rufus, who is owned by Kim’s sidekick Ron Stoppable.

Well, Disney Channel‘s first Kim Possible live-action movie trailer managed to get two of those three ingredients right; however, longtime fans are nonetheless revolting over the fact that this first trailer had one major omission: Rufus was nowhere to be seen!

Here’s how Kim Possible fans on Twitter are feeling about it:

#NotMyKimPossible

if the naked mole rat ain’t in it, it ain’t kim possible my guy https://t.co/M4vDB3eMrZ — jenna death (@dumper_pupper69) December 7, 2018



It didn’t take long for the Internet to start clapping back about what does/doesn’t constitute proper adaptation…

Where Are the Shots?

This fan wants to know where the Naked Mole Rate footage that belongs in this trailer has gotten to.

I Rebuke Thee

I aint see not a single naked mole rat. I rebuke thee #KimPossible https://t.co/oowtx9U9ur — T’Charlie (@MrCharlieWonder) December 7, 2018



He is much less a troll, than a poet.

Dark Easter Egg

You know what’s funny? The #KimPossible movie being made in “And the Mole Rat Will Be CGI” cast a character voiced by Danny Masterson as Ron. Today, the actual KP live action movie releases a trailer, and Masterson’s character on #TheRanch was officially killed off — Scotty-Man Into the Scottyverse (@DigiRanger1994) December 7, 2018



This tweet drags up a piece of rather dark trivia: Actor Danny Masterson (’70s Show, The Ranch) actually voiced a character in a Mole Rat themed episode of Kim Possible.

Now, years later, Masterson is being fired over sexual misconduct allegations, as the Kim Possible franchise heads into live-action.

Official Cuts

For those of you wondering why there’s no naked mole rat in the Kim Possible trailer, he turned out looking A LOT HOTTER THAN ME and my reps and I are petitioning to get him removed from the film altogether. Sorry. — Taylor Ortega (@taylor_ortega) December 7, 2018



This Kim Possible movie will have Taylor Orega (Succession) as villainess sidekick Shego, and she’s the one now claiming responsibility for getting Rufus axed!

(Though she’s probably just kidding, so don’t blow her Twitter up…)

Education System Fails Again

my mom didn’t know naked mole rats were real. she thought it was “just a kim possible thing” — amiah (@amiahgonz) December 5, 2018



Wow, glad that child is more informed than her parent…

…Just saying.

Totally Incomplete

where the kim possible w/ the big lips & the naked mole rat?? https://t.co/SIv7N8pNM6 — layla (@Layla_Wood23) December 7, 2018



This fan isn’t just upset over the lack of Rufus in the trailer – apparently the lip design is WAY off too ??!

SYNOPSIS: “Premiering Friday, Feb. 15 (8/7c), the move begins with Kim and Ron beginning high school, “where Kim must navigate an intimidating new social hierarchy. Kim’s day starts to turn around when she and Ron meet and befriend Athena, a new classmate and Kim Possible super-fan who is having an even worse day than Kim. With Kim’s guidance and friendship, Athena transforms into the newest member of Team Possible. Soon, Athena starts to eclipse Kim just as the nefarious Drakken and Shego resurface in Middleton with a master plan to finally stop Kim. Now it’s up to Team Possible to stop these super villains.”

Kim Possible live-action movie airs on Disney Channel Friday, February 15th at 8/7c.