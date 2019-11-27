Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Shares Hilarious BTS Photo for Knives Out Sequel

Director Rian Johnson is having some fun in behind-the-scenes photos for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The sequel to 2019's Knives Out made the news earlier this week with the reveal of Glass Onion's release date on Netflix, along with a set of first-look photos. Daniel Craig is returning as Detective Benoit Blanc, ready to crack another mystery featuring an ensemble cast. With the Knives Out sequel top of mind, Johnson has shared a hilarious take on one of the recently-released photos, comparing how the film's shoot would look on Twitter and Instagram.

Rian Johnson posted side-by-side photos on Twitter with the caption, "Our shoot on Instagram/Our shoot on twitter." The "Instagram" photo on the left finds him speaking with actress Janelle Monáe with a beautiful sunset, lavish hills, and greenery behind them. As for the less-than-glamorous "Twitter" photo, Johnson and the camera crew are up to their ankles in a beach's clear water, with another member of the crew a little farther out in the water holding equipment and a marker.

Our shoot on Instagram/Our shoot on twitter pic.twitter.com/mjaArmR5Vw — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 22, 2022

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. The second photo Netflix released from Glass Onion featured the main cast of Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

The original Knives Out had an all-star cast as well, with actors such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more playing prominent roles. Johnson discussed his process of approaching new actors to join his latest project.

"You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part," Johnson told Netflix in regards to the cast. "So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

Johnson also added how viewers will get to peel back some of the layers on Blanc himself.

"Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie," Johnson added. "Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuts December 23rd on Netflix.