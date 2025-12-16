Knives Out 4 Finally Gets a Real Update From Rian Johnson (But There’s Bad News Too)

The Knives Out franchise has undeniably cemented itself as a vital pillar of modern pop culture. Following the massive success of the original film and its sun-soaked sequel Glass Onion, the saga recently returned with its highly anticipated third installment, Wake Up Dead Man. This latest chapter enjoyed a rare prestige theatrical engagement from Netflix before making its debut on the streaming platform, where it immediately skyrocketed to the top of the charts. This dominance is hardly surprising given the immense popularity of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), but it serves as a testament to Rian Johnson’s screenwriting prowess. The director has successfully crafted three distinct whodunits in a row without ever repeating himself or losing his sharp narrative edge. With the trilogy now complete and audiences still hungry for more mysteries, attention has naturally shifted toward the future of the gentleman detective.

“I have some basic, elemental, conceptual ideas. Like, ‘Okay, it’d be interesting if it were this kind of thing’ kernels,” Johnson revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. However, the director was quick to manage expectations regarding the timeline for the next adventure. “I don’t have actual concrete ideas. I don’t have a theme yet, I don’t have a location. It’s really pretty vague, and I feel like it’s good to kinda keep it vague until I’m ready to actually sit down and write it.” Perhaps the most disappointing update for eager fans is Johnson’s confirmation that he intends to direct a standalone original film before returning to the world of Benoit Blanc. This decision effectively guarantees that it will be several years before Daniel Craig dons his signature cravat again for a fourth mystery.

What Will Knives Out 4 Be About?

Image courtesy of Netflix

While the specifics of the next case remain undefined, Johnson has a specific philosophy regarding the thematic backbone of this franchise. In the same interview, the director underlined that he is not interested in creating puzzles that exist in a vacuum. Instead, he views the series as a vehicle for examining the current cultural landscape. “Part of making these movies, for me, is reacting to the present moment, not necessarily with current events or politics or culture specifically, but in terms of what we’re all feeling in the world at that moment. The vibe check of the United States and the moment that we’re in,” Johnson explained. “I like that these movies are not timeless, per se, and that they all have one foot in something that is common to all of us in our present moment. So, yeah, I don’t know. I have a vague notion, but trying to keep it vague until it’s time to actually do it.”

This “vibe check” approach is clearly visible when analyzing the previous installments. The original Knives Out was a scathing satire of the Trump era that tackled class division and the performative nature of American kindness. The Thrombey family represented the old guard of wealth and privilege, outwardly polite but ferociously protective of their status when threatened by an immigrant outsider. Johnson applied this same lens to Glass Onion, though the target shifted to reflect the obsessions of 2022. That film moved away from old money to dissect the “disruptor” class, taking aim at tech billionaires, influencers, and the emptiness of modern celebrity. Even the setting and the plot mechanics were deeply rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic era, capturing the peculiar bubbling of frustration and escapism that defined that period. Now, Wake Up Dead Man leans over religious fanaticism and how God is weaponized by people in power, a criticism that still avoids becoming cynical to show the benefits of sincere faith. Whatever Johnson does with Knives Out 4, we are sure it will be interesting.

