Knives Out’s Rian Johnson Has Hilarious Reaction to Oscars Class Photo

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are taking place in a couple of weeks, which means all of the nominees have been extremely busy for awards season. Everyone who is nominated for an Oscar in 2020 recently took a class photo, and one of the nominees shared the image with the perfect caption. Rian Johnson, who is best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, wrote and directed Knives Out, which is nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars this year. Johnson pointed himself out in the group photo, but instead of circling himself, he actually circled Brad Pitt, who is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

"THERE I AM!!," Johnson joked.

You can check out the image in the tweet below:

Many people commented on the post:

"The 'r' in Brad stands for Rian," @KnivesOut replied.

"Wow! Cool shoes," @nlyonne added.

"Is that why he wore a name tag," @rachelzegler joked.

"He was actually wearing his until they instructed us to take them off, it was adorable," Johnson replied. (In case you missed it, the Internet fell in love with the fact that Pitt wore a name tag to the event. You can check out the Twitter Moment here.)

However, this bit of photoshop might be our favorite response:

For Best Original Screenplay, Knives Out is going up against Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach), 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns), Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino), and Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won).

In addition to the film's Oscar nomination, Knives Out's Jenny Egan just won the Excellence in Contemporary Film Award from the Costume Designers Guild. Egan was up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Arjun Bhasin), Hustlers (Mitchell Travers), The Laundromat (Ellen Mirojnick), and Queen & Slim (Shiona Turini). It's especially exciting to see Knives Out win this award because one of the most talked-about things about the movie has been its sweaters, especially the one worn by Chris Evans.

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters and will be released on Digital HD on February 7th, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on February 25th. The 92nd Academy Awards air on ABC on February 9th.