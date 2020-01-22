Daniel Craig Would Be “Over the Moon” to Star in Knives Out Sequel

Thanks to films like Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, filmmaker Rian Johnson has proven himself as an immensely ambitious storyteller, with Knives Out star Daniel Craig sharing his excitement at the opportunity to potentially collaborate with him on the Knives Out sequel. Knives Out became one of 2019’s best-reviewed films, with Johnson earning himself an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, teasing earlier this year that he hoped to deliver a sequel to the film chronicling the further adventures of Craig’s Benoit Blanc. Luckily for Johnson, it sounds as though Craig is just as excited to return to the character as the filmmaker is.

“Sure,” Craig confirmed to EW when asked if he would be willing to reprise his role. “I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?”

Reports emerged earlier this month that a sequel was being developed by Johnson, but the project has yet to be officially confirmed. Johnson himself previously revealed that whether such a project moves forward depends on whether or not he can craft a script that’s worth pursuing.

“There’s a lot that has to happen: First and foremost, I have to write a script that’s worth a damn, so we’ll see,” Johnson admitted to EW. “I don’t want to jump the gun, but it’s something I would love to do. First of all, because I had so much fun working with Daniel, and second, just because of the idea of doing the same thing that Agatha Christie did with Poirot and Miss Marple — just doing a whole different deal with Benoit Blanc as the detective. The possibilities of that seem endless in a way that’s really exciting.”

Much like Knives Out, Johnson’s The Last Jedi was one of the best-reviewed films the year it was released, resulting in Lucasfilm confirming they had tapped the filmmaker to develop a new trilogy of films within the franchise. With no official updates on the status of those films being made since 2017 and with Johnson potentially developing a Knives Out sequel, it’s unknown when, or if, he will begin work on his Star Wars films.

Stay tuned for details on the potential Knives Out sequel.

