One KPop Demon Hunters Animated Short Confirms a Major Fan Debate Won’t Go Away Anytime Soon

Netflix’s 2025 smash hit musical movie KPop Demon Hunters remains a fan favorite on the streamer nearly a full year after its initial release, and that excitement doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. In addition to a confirmed KPop Demon Hunters sequel currently in the works—although it isn’t expected until about 2029—McDonald’s released several new KPop Demon Hunters shorts.

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Along with a Saja Boys breakfast meal, a HUNTR/X meal, and others, was the “Battle For The Fans” short, which sees the Saja Boys and HUNTR/X competing to win the favor of fans, just as they do in the movie. However, this particular short ends with a message that makes it clear that the KPop Demon Hunters franchise isn’t getting rid of one massive fan debate for some time, likely until the next movie.

This Brand-New Animated Short Rekindles A Fan Debate

At the end of “Battle For The Fans,” a fan is shown holding up two cards, one depicting Rumi’s face and the other depicting Jinu’s. While slowly bringing the cards closer and closer together, the fan says, “Don’t fight. Kiss.” This line (along with the suggestion of the cards moving together) stokes the flames of the now almost year-long fan debate regarding what should become of Rumi and Jinu in terms of their relationship.

KPop Demon Hunters revealed very early on that Jinu and the rest of the Saja Boys were antagonists of the movie, and even when Rumi was clearly developing feelings for Jinu, that fact was never far from audiences’ minds. However, in the end, their story was left with a major question mark regarding whether they could actually find romance with one another, now that Jinu’s ruse was foiled.

Presumably, that will be one of the areas of focus for the upcoming sequel, but even before that, the fanbase remains very divided when it comes to what they want to see happen between the two. Some are ready to forgive Jinu for his wrongdoings because they think he and Rumi are cute together, while others are unwilling to let go of all that Jinu did in KPop Demon Hunters.

Should Rumi And Jinu End Up Together In The Sequel?

Whether Rumi and Jinu should end up together is of course subjective, but additionally, the answer to that is largely going to depend on the story arc of KPop Demon Hunters 2. The end of the first movie didn’t really solidify whether Jinu can now be trusted (and, arguably, he really can’t be, as charming as many viewers might find him). If his character development in that regard is considerable in the sequel movie, it’s possible their romance could be pulled off.

However, there are some in the fanbase who are never going to want to see Jinu and Rumi together romantically, no matter how much the former changes and grows in the new story. For now, the approach Netflix will take is a mystery—which also means that this debate will rage on for years to come.

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