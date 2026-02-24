KPop Demon Hunters: Sony President Addresses Original Netflix Sale

“Fumbling the bag” is a saying that often refers to people who might not have jumped on a profitable opportunity, letting said opportunity slip between their fingers. Many fans have considered one of the biggest examples of this phrase to be Sony Animation when it comes to the runaway hit KPop Demon Hunters. Reportedly, the studio had sold the animated debut of Mira, Zoey, and Rumi for around $20 million USD, and considering the profits of the movie on Netflix, many fans consider the sale a “bag fumble.” In a new interview, Sony’s President discusses the sale and whether it was a mistake for the studio.

In a recent episode of the podcast “The Town,” Sony Pictures Chairman Tim Rothman discussed whether the studio feels deep regret in selling KPop Demon Hunters to Netflix rather than bringing it to theaters themselves. To start, Rothman discussed Huntrix’s original rise in popularity: “It took about a month for that movie to catch on, and it was placed in the right place for it. We’re very happy with KPop and we’re very proud of it, the quality of animation. I don’t think it would have opened in theaters but it didn’t open on Netflix either to start. The repeat viewing is free, and repeat viewing in theaters is not free. It was a perfect match.”

The KPop Demon Hunters’ Mistake

Netflix

Rothman discouraged the idea that Sony had made a mistake with its decision to sell KPop Demon Hunters, expanding on his previous statement, “In my job, hindsight is 20/20, and I regret a lot of decisions, but I don’t regret that one. That’s been great, and it’s been great for the brand. There are a tremendous number of intangible benefits that have come with that. We’re the hottest animation shop in town. If you’re a new animator, you’re beating down Sony Animation Pictures’ doors. Our job was to deliver Netflix hits, and I think they’re very happy with our partnership.”

While Sony might have missed the boat when it came to additional profits from KPop Demon Hunters thanks to the Netflix deal, the animated movie is sure to give the studio plenty of profits in the future. Following the runaway success of the first film, it should come as no surprise that plans for a Huntrix sequel are already in the works. Unfortunately, updates regarding the second film have placed the release window at 2029, meaning fans will be waiting years before we see the trio make a comeback. Luckily, the streaming service has other ideas in mind to capitalize on KPop’s success.

In recent reports, Netflix has dubbed KPop Demon Hunters its version of Disney’s Frozen, aka one of the biggest animated projects for the streaming service. While not confirmed, the platform has seemingly discussed television shows, a live-action adaptation, a worldwide tour, and much more. Wherever the future leads for the idol group, the demon hunters aren’t going to lose momentum any time soon.

Via The Town Podcast