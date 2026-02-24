KPop Demon Hunters Fans Will Finally Be Able to Watch the Movie Without a Netflix Subscription

It is extremely rare that Netflix will allow one of its original movies to be released on Blu-ray. The odd time here or there where that happens almost always sees them as a prestigious Criterion Collection release. The Irishman, Okja, Beasts of No Nation, The Power of the Dog, Marriage Story, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Roma, they were all critical darlings, and all received Criterion releases, but there are next to no examples outside that particular distributor. And, according to Variety, that list of Criterion Collection releases of Netflix movies will soon expand not by one, but by two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of them will fit right in line next to Pinocchio on physical media buyers’ shelves: Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. The other is a bit more surprising, as Netflix will officially be allowing Criterion to distribute their cash cow KPop Demon Hunters.

When Might KPop Demon Hunters Be Released on Criterion & Is It Still Doing Well on Netflix?

Netflix

No word yet on when the animated sensation will be released on 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray, so for now you can continue to watch it on Netflix. And keep your fingers crossed it does well on Oscar night come March 15th, where it stands a chance of winning both the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

Considering other Oscar heavyweights were released on Criterion, it’s not but so surprising that Frankenstein is getting the treatment, but few were expecting KPop to end up in the same boat. Not because of a lack of quality on the movie’s part, but rather because it is still tearing up the Netflix charts, even after nine months.

For the week of February 9th through the 15th, it was in fourth place globally, behind only Joe’s College Road Trip, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, and How to Train Your Dragon. Even with the Blu-ray en route it will continue to rack up major numbers for Netflix, especially once the highly anticipated sequel nears release.

Will you be buying the KPop Demon Hunters Criterion Collection release? What special features would you like to see on there? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!