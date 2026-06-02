KPop Demon Hunters Just Suffered a Defeat as Fans Await Sequel

KPop Demon Hunters has become a force within the entertainment world, quickly growing to become the biggest original animated film for Netflix following its release last year on June 20th. While the animated film has a sequel in the works, animation enthusiasts will need to wait until 2029, according to filmmakers, but despite this fact, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are still hitting the headlines. Unfortunately, sometimes all news isn’t the best news as KPop Demon Hunters found itself recently unable to overtake a major competitor when it comes to its Academy Award-winning track, “Golden.”

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“Golden” is one of the first songs that is performed by Huntrix in KPop Demon Hunters, and has, arguably, become the de facto anthem for the popular film. When it comes to the “Adult Contemporary” chart, the original track garnered the number two spot after thirty-four weeks on the airwaves. While this is no small feat for the killer soundtrack, the K-Pop trio was unable to take the top spot as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” has taken the crown in this realm. Luckily, KPop Demon Hunters can still tout a major win from this department as it has become the biggest K-Pop song to ever be a part of the “Adult Contemporary” category. While no details have been revealed regarding the sequel’s soundtrack, it has some big shoes to fill in relation to its predecessor.

KPop’s Competition

Sony Pictures Animation

KPop Demon Hunters roared to become the most-watched movie on Netflix, though this isn’t to say that Rumi, Mira, and Zoey don’t have some serious competition for the crown. To date, Swapped has managed to become a major contender to Sony Pictures Animation’s biggest film, garnering the best-ever single-week viewership. Last month, Swapped was able to pull in around 38.7 million views in one week, overtaking KPop Demon Hunters’ previous record. While the animated film starring Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple might not completely beat Huntrix’s numbers, it is on its way.

Earlier this year, KPop Demon Hunters director Maggie Kang hinted at the sequel and how the creators are attempting to live up to the high expectations from fans. “We want full control of that, because this is now a franchise and the creative is so important, and everything that comes out of this franchise has to be high quality. The K-pop fans are very strict, and they will notice. We want it to be fresh, surprising, and original.” Story details remain a mystery as to what Huntrix will be facing in part two, though producers have also hinted at the idea that they will look to focus on some of the supporting characters more the time around. Rumi was, arguably, the main focus of the first film, with the likes of Zoey, Mira, and Derpy looking to gain more screen time in the sequel, according to recent interviews with producers.

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