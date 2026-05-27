KPop Demon Hunters Gets an Exciting Home Release Update (but It’s Badly Timed)

KPop Demon Hunters is getting an exciting home release, especially for collectors — but its timing is perplexing. KPop Demon Hunters took the world by storm following its June 2025 debut, and Netflix’s animated film has continued to break records and collect awards ever since. Given its popularity — and the Oscars and Golden Globes under its belt — it’s no surprise the streamer is pursuing KPop Demon Hunters 2. It’s also not shocking that it will get a home release, despite so many Netflix projects being limited to streaming runs.

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Per Deadline, KPop Demon Hunters is getting a home release from Criterion, which will be out later this year. The Criterion Collection is known for “publishing important classic and contemporary films” worldwide. It counting Netflix’s animated musical among them is another exciting achievement for the film. DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD editions will all be available on December 31. The pricing is listed on Amazon as follows: $29.95 for the DVD, $39.95 for the Blu-ray, and $49.95 for the 4K UHD. All three are already listed for pre-order.

There are currently no details about whether we can expect any special features from the KPop Demon Hunters Criterion release, though adding bonus content would be a wise move. After all, it’ll take a while for Netflix’s sequel to arrive — the streamer is reportedly eyeing 2029 — and recent KPop Demon Hunters shorts have generated excitement in the meantime. Bonus content could do the same, though it doesn’t solve the biggest issue with the upcoming home release: its timing.

KPop Demon Hunters’ Criterion Blu-ray Is Exciting, but Its Timing Is Terrible

Image via Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters‘ Criterion release is big news for the film franchise and its fans, but the timing misses a huge opportunity. December 31 is just past the holiday season, meaning that the Blu-ray won’t be available to purchase or gift for the winter holidays. Given how many KPop Demon Hunters there are, and how many of them are kids, a release leading up to Christmas feels like a no-brainer. It would allow people to gift the fans in their life a copy, and it would still benefit from all the pre-holiday sales.

This would also give fans the opportunity to watch any potential bonus content over the holiday season. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll have to settle for ringing in the new year with HUNTR/X instead. There are certainly worse ways to welcome 2027, but the Blu-ray’s release date is a head-scratcher all the same.

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