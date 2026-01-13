KPop Demon Hunters’ Writers Almost Made a Shrek Spinoff Movie & We Need It To Happen

KPop Demon Hunters’ rise in popularity is one for the history books. Following its debut on Netflix last year, the Sony animated film has become a force of nature for the streaming service as the platform is preparing an all-out campaign to celebrate the idols. A sequel has already been confirmed, with plans for a television series, live-action adaptation, and worldwide stage plays in the works. In teasing at what is to come for the KPop Demon Hunters’ writers, a wild lost project has been confirmed that would have seen HUNTR/X’s writers taking on a very specific character from the Shrek-verse.

Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan are the screenwriters responsible for bringing Zoey, Mira, and Rumi to life. With the KPop Demon Hunters sequel set to land in 2029, the writing duo is planning a comeback, though they’ll also be working with legendary director Tim Burton on a remake of Attack of the Fifty-Foot Woman. In this new report from THR, McMechan and Jimenez were revealed to be originally working on an animated feature that focused on one of Shrek’s earliest villains, Lord Farquaad. The status of this film hasn’t been revealed, meaning that Farquaad getting his own movie is still a possibility.

Will Shrek’s Lord Farquaad Return?

Credit: Dreamworks Pictures

Having a movie focusing on Lord Farquaad might need to be a prequel story, considering how the villain met his end during the original Shrek’s finale. After tormenting the titular ogre and his friends, Farquaad is eventually eaten by the love of Donkey’s life, Dragon. While the evil ruler would return in a few projects tied to the Shrek franchise, including as a ghost in the amusement park ride, Shrek 4-D, he has remained silent in the film series and its spin-offs.

Luckily, there is the possibility for Farquaad to make a comeback as Shrek is slated to return in 2027’s Shrek 5. While the original cast will return with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz all set to reprise their roles, Zendaya will be taking on the part of Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. Farquaad was originally voiced by John Lithgow, who is set to play the part of Dumbledore in HBO Max’s upcoming Harry Potter television series. Considering how big a part the supernatural has played in the Shrek franchise to date, seeing the first film’s villain return to the land of the living isn’t outside of the realm of possibility.

While Farquaad isn’t confirmed to return for a film of his own, another Shrek character is set for a movie. Late last year, Eddie Murphy confirmed that a Donkey spin-off film was in the works, set to give the wise-cracking side character a story all his own. Details about this future project and its story remain a mystery, but it proves that the Shrek franchise hasn’t been forgotten.

