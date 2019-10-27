Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Reveal Matching Bat Pajamas For Halloween

Happy (almost) Halloween! The year’s spookiest holiday is coming up on Thursday, October 31st, but many people already celebrated this weekend. People all over the Internet have been posting photos of their various costumes to social media. However, some people have preferred the relaxed approach this Halloween. Kristen Bell, the actor best known for starring in Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and Frozen, recently posted a photo to Instagram that shows her and her husband, Dax Shepard, who is currently starring on Bless This Mess on ABC, rocking some very comfy-looking Halloween pajamas.

View this post on Instagram 🎃🎃🍊 (Jammies @happyhannas) A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 26, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT

“🎃🎃🍊 (Jammies @happyhannas),” Bell wrote.

Many people commented on Bell’s post, clearly loving the matching bat jammies:

“This reminds me of season 1 of The Good Place 😇😊,” @lindseyleighm pointed out.

“You’re absolutely needed in the social media world we live in…you make my day every time, you put the biggest smile on my face,” @xx.asiia added.

“Yes!! Hannas are the best!!!!!,” @kellyshawmartin replied.



As you can see, Bell tagged Hannah Anderson in the post, who makes the “HannaJams.” They even have a Frozen collection, which was teased earlier this month:

View this post on Instagram something big is coming… A post shared by Hanna Andersson (@happyhannas) on Oct 2, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will see the return of Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf). In addition to the core four returning cast members, Frozen 2 will feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.