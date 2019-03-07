Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista’s ‘Stuber’ Movie First Look Released

A new action comedy is coming from 20th Century Fox this summer and the cast is stacked. Stuber is set to have a star-studded cast that features Guardian of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista and The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani, who are both featured in the recent stills from the film.

Shared by the 20th Century Fox Twitter account, the images show the two men in a car, and both dealing with what seems to be a gruesome situation in a kitchen.

Your first look at @STUBERmovie has arrived! pic.twitter.com/tZrFKaJOXX — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) March 7, 2019

It’s no surprise we’re getting a glimpse at the car considering IMDB describes the film as following a detective who “recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure.”

Nanjiani also tweeted the images, plugging the film’s upcoming screening at SXSW.

I’m in a movie with my favorite person @DaveBautista and it’s called @STUBERmovie and it comes out this summer and it plays at @sxsw next week and it’s really good and funny and has great action and I’m excited. //t.co/S86kmjmgW6 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 7, 2019

Nanjiani is presumably the driver considering his character name is listed as Stu.

The film is being helmed by Michael Dowse (Goon, What If), and Bautista isn’t the only member of the Guardians to take part. Karen Gillian, who plays Nebula, is also in Stuber. Other notable actors include Betty Gilpin (Glow), Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption), Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), and Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion).

Many fans were quick to comment on the tweets, clearly excited for the team-up.

“Sometimes you know a films going to be great just because of the casting. Laughing at this already,” @Bigcoffinhunt replied.

“So it’s a comedy version of Collateral? I’m sold,” @docanon added.

“Hope you’re getting Batista Bombed in the film. I’d pay to watch that,” @RaulAjz joked.

In addition to Stuber, Nanjiani can also be seen this year in Men in Black: International and in an episode of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot. He’s also teaming up with some more Marvel Cinematic Universe actors for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle next year. You can also catch him in Michael Showalter’s next film, The Lovebirds. Showalter directed The Big Sick, the film that earned Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, an Oscar nomination for writing.

Bautista also has plenty for you to look forward to. He’s one of the many celebrities cast in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune reboot and will appear alongside Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming Escape Plan: The Extractors. He’s also named on the cast list for Avengers: Endgame. His character, Drax, was turned to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but many suspect/hope that those who perished during the Thanos snap will make a triumphant return.

Stuber is hitting theaters on July 12th.

