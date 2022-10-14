LeBron James' House Party Reboot Debuts Red Band Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released the red band trailer for LeBron James' new reboot of House Party. The popular House Party film series originally launched in 1990 from director and writer Reginald Hudlin, featuring the popular hip-hop act Kid 'n Play. Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin portrayed high schoolers who attend a house party with their friends. Kid's father originally forbade him from going to the party, but he snuck out to go anyway. House Party spun several spinoffs, including 1991's House Party 2, 1994's House Party 3, and 2000's House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute.

The new House Party stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole as two friends struggling to make ends meet, when they get the chance to clean LeBron James' mansion. The two decide to take advantage and rack up some extra cash by throwing a mansion party at LeBron's place while inviting tons of star-studded celebrities.

Is LeBron James' House Party Reboot Releasing on HBO Max?

The LeBron James-produced remake of House Party had a planned release in 2022. After Warner Bros. Discovery shelved its Batgirl movie on HBO Max, a report suggested House Party could potentially move from theaters in favor of a streaming premiere. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.

The House Party red band trailer states the film from New Line Cinema and The SpringHill Company (overseen by LeBron James) is releasing "only in theaters." It does not have a confirmed release date at this time.

Some celebrity actors who appeared in the previous House Party films include Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Robin Harris, A.J. Johnson, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell and Gene "Groove" Allen (of Groove B. Chill), Kelly Jo Minter, and John Witherspoon.

LeBron James Stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spearheaded a sequel to Space Jam, titled Space Jam: A New Legacy. James took on the main role in the film, replacing Michael Jordan, who starred in the first film.

"It's not a sequel," James clarified. "It's called Space Jam: A New Legacy, it's not called Space Jam 2. There will be a basketball game, I'll say that. And there will be some people that are a little out of this world that we're competing against."

A description of Space Jam: A New Legacy reads: "When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself."

