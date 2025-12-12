6 Best Upcoming Sci-Fi Sequels in 2026

2026 is already shaping up to be a great year for cinema, with some exciting titles set for release. As well as numerous interesting projects involving big-name actors and directors, there are also major releases within successful franchises tipped for release in 2026. While there are planned releases in a wide range of genres, there are many upcoming sci-fi movies that stand out as especially interesting. Many of these aren’t just intriguing because of their stories or the creatives involved in making them, but also because they have been confirmed to belong to a wider continuity that already has an established fan base.

It’s fair to say that 2026 is set to be a year that contributes to some great sci-fi movie franchises. There are a handful of incredibly exciting sequels within the genre that are all currently slated for 2026 releases, marking the year as one that could well be filled with entertaining sci-fi stories. If the quality of their predecessors is anything to go by, the following sci-fi sequels will all surely find success in 2026.

6) The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping

On balance, The Hunger Games franchise is one of the biggest cinematic success stories of the 21st century so far. Though the franchise’s original movies, which told the story of Katniss Everdeen, have concluded, it has continued with a prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This is set to be followed up in 2026 with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which explores the younger years of fan favorite character Haymitch. Considering the success of every other movie in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping will almost surely be one of 2026’s best sci-fi releases.

5) Supergirl

The superhero genre has become a cinematic behemoth in its own right, so it’s easy to sometimes forget its sci-fi roots. Superman leans more heavily into the genre, though, as it concerns a superpowered being from the planet Krypton who has become Earth’s greatest hero. 2025’s inaugural DCU movie is set to get a sci-fi sequel in 2026, with the DCU’s Supergirl movie currently set for release on June 26. It’s a movie that promises to expand the DCU and deliver on one of the 2025 movie’s best cameos, making it a highly anticipated upcoming release.

4) The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned massive success upon release in 2023, and its sequel, which is set for a 2026 release, is already shaping up to be every bit as exciting. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will adapt the game of the same name, adding light sci-fi elements to the original fantasy concept. Though it’s not an obvious entry into the sci-fi genre, its world-hopping story loosely fits within the realms of science fiction, and it is already set to be one of 2026’s most interesting sequels.

3) Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Not every sci-fi sequel movie directly follows another cinematic release. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will pick up the story of The Mandalorian TV show, as well as serving as a loose sequel to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi due to its place in the Star Wars timeline. The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer firmly establishes the movie as one of the best upcoming sci-fi movies, with its place in the beloved and iconic franchise only further adding to the excitement surrounding the 2026 film.

2) Avengers: Doomsday

Undeniably, one of the biggest releases in 2026 will be Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will serve as the first part of the two-film conclusion to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, comprising some of the best sci-fi elements of the franchise to deliver an expansive, multiverse-bending epic. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday alone marks it as one of the most promising and exciting releases of 2026 in any genre, although the movie’s sci-fi elements are a key part of its appeal.

1) Dune: Part Three

The first two films in the Dune franchise are considered some of Denis Villeneuve’s best movies, and the third is already getting fans incredibly excited. Villeneuve’s adaptations of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi epic are already counted as some of the best sci-fi movies in decades, so naturally, Dune: Part Three is already tipped to be one of the best movies of 2026. It is set to continue the story of Paul Atreides and will bring back many major stars from the impressive ensemble casts of the first two movies, marking it as 2026’s most exciting upcoming sci-fi sequel.

