Legendary Pictures Wishes Godzilla A Happy Birthday

Fans are ready to see Godzilla take on the other legendary monsters in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but today is a day to celebrate the big guy’s birthday first.

Legendary Pictures took a minute to celebrate it’s iconic monster’s 64th birthday. You can’t exactly buy Zilla a cake or some trick candles and expect him to smile (does he actually smile?), so you might as well get a little modern and celebrate with a cool GIF of the big guy doing what he does best…breathing crazy blue fire. You can check out the full birthday message below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“64 years ago today, the King of the Monsters was born with the release of 1954’s Gojira. Join us in wishing #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters a happy birthday by sharing your favorite classic #Godzilla film.”

64 years ago today, the King of the Monsters was born with the release of 1954’s Gojira. Join us in wishing #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters a happy birthday by sharing your favorite classic #Godzilla film. pic.twitter.com/8dj1BZVV9A — Legendary (@Legendary) November 3, 2018

Godzilla’s come a long way in all those years, and has spawned a number of different interpretations, including Godzilla: Aftershock, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla Resurgence. He’ll even go up against another iconic creature in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, bringing Legendary‘s Monsterverse to fruition on the big screen in a surreal but anticipated way.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will grow the Monsterverse roster quite a bit, adding icons like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah to the mix, creatures that have long been a part of the Godzilla legacy. Now we get to see a throw down of epic proportions, and you can find the film’s official synopsis below.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020. Godzilla Aftershock hits in Spring of 2019, and Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is out now.

What’s your favorite Godzilla movie and why? Let us know in the comments!