Save 50% On the LEGO ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts Great Hall Set

Buckle up Harry Potter / LEGO fans because the 878-piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall set will get a massive 50% discount at precisely 11am PST (2pm EST) today December 14th! If you want to get your hands on one for only $49.99 with free shipping, here’s what you need to know…

At the moment the sale goes live, you need to be ready and waiting to visit this link at Entertainment Earth and jump on the deal as fast as you can (it will be listed as “not for sale at this time” until the deal begins). This has been an extremely popular LEGO set, and this is the first time that we have ever seen the price drop below the standard $100. The fact that it will be available for 50% off is pretty mind-blowing, so we don’t expect it to last for more than a few minutes before selling out.

The Great Hall set is not be confused with the epic 6020-piece Hogwarts Castle set, which is only available right here for $399.99. Unfortunately, it’s currently on backorder for December 30th.

The official description for the 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall LEGO Set reads:

“Build and recreate a magical fantasy realm from the Harry Potter movies with this detailed 4-level LEGO 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall Harry Potter building kit, featuring a fireplace, benches, tables and reversible house banners, plus the Grand Staircase tower with a spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, sorting hat, Mirror of Erised and lots of magical artifact accessory elements. This fantasy role-playing castle toy includes 10 minifigures and buildable Basilisk and Fawkes creatures, plus Hedwig and Scabbers figures.”

