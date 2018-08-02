Huge Wave of New ‘Harry Potter’ LEGO Sets and Minifigures Now Available

Today was a big day for new LEGO releases, and at the top of the list of the most coveted sets you’ll find the LEGO Ideas Voltron and a big wave of new items from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

You can shop the entire lineup of Harry Potter LEGO sets right here. Just keep in mind that the hottest sets sold through initial stock quickly and are now on backorder. Still, you can place an order and reserve one now (the earlier you do that the better). UPDATE: Many of the sets are also available on Amazon. Here are the Harry Potter LEGO items that you should target first, complete with links to the product pages:

Videos by ComicBook.com

75954 – Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall (Amazon Link): The Hogwarts Great Hall set clocks in at 878 pieces and is absolutely loaded with features that include a 4-level tower with a spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, sorting hat, Mirror of Erised and more. There is also 10 minifigures, buildable Basilisk and Fawkes creatures, plus Hedwig and Scabbers figures.

71022 – Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Minifigures (Amazon Link): LEGO has unleashed nearly two dozen fan favorite minifig characters from both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. There are 22 limited edition minifigs in all, and each figure comes in a sealed mystery bag. So you never know which figure you’ll get.

75955 – Hogwarts Express (Amazon Link): “All aboard the LEGO Harry Potter 75955 Hogwarts Express! Vanish through the brick wall on Platform 9 3⁄4 at King’s Cross station and join Harry, Ron and Hermione on their journey to Hogwarts. Find your seats in the carriage and get a chocolate frog from the Trolley Witch, but watch out for the Dementor! Luckily, Remus Lupin is at hand to cast a powerful spell and shield Harry from the terrifying creature, so you can get back on track for more magical Harry Potter adventures.”

75953 – Hogwarts Whomping Willow (Amazon Link): “Travel to Hogwarts castle with Harry and Ron in the flying Ford Anglia but watch out for the LEGO Harry Potter 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow! Too late—the flying Ford Anglia has crashed and is caught in the branches. Make your escape and sneak into Hogwarts before caretaker Argus Filch and Professor Snape spot you. Run to the dormitory, jump into bed and get ready for your first day back of learning spells, mixing potions and lots more fun Harry Potter adventures.”

75956 – Quidditch Match: “Jump on your broom and enter the LEGO Harry Potter 75956 Quidditch Match! Join Harry, Hermione and Professor Snape for some magical mischief, and experience the thrill as you fly through the Gryffindor house tower hatch and onto the pitch. Score a point by throwing the Quaffle past the keeper and through the ring! Fire the Bludger to knock your opponents off their brooms and catch the Golden Snitch to win the match! Whether you’re a Keeper, Seeker, Chaser or Beater, there’s always plenty of fast-action fun at the Quidditch Match!”

There’s more where this came from so head on over to shop.LEGO.com to check out all of the new Harry Potter releases.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.