LEGO Icons Dune Royal Ornithopter Set Is Down To Its Lowest Price Ever

Back in October 0f 2023, LEGO announced its first ever set inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune series, and it came straight out of Denis Villeneuve’s new film adaptation starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Not surprisingly, the inspiration for the first set was the Atreides Royal Ornithopter with its flapping dragonfly-style blades. Fast forward to April of 2025, and the set is down to its lowest price ever at $131.95 (20% off), and its selling fast here on Amazon. Additional details are available below.

The LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (10327) set is a 1,369-piece build that features blades that can flap and retract with a 180-degree rotation. It also features foldable landing gear and eight all-new LEGO Minifigures of Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho and Baron Harkonnen. As you can see from the close-up below, that Baron Harkonnen minifig makes this set worth it all by itself.

“Like fans across the world, we were fully enraptured by the epic Dune when it released – so our return to Arakkis in Dune: Part Two was the perfect opportunity to bring this iconic craft to life in LEGO brick form,” said Michael Psiaki, Design Master at the LEGO Group. “Builders can now recreate this impressive ship with amazing detail, whether to proudly display or recreate their favourite scenes from the epic Dune saga at home.”

