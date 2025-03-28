Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching In April 2025

April 2025 is going to be a quality over quantity month for LEGO, with the bulk of the excitement centering around 3 sets: The Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle #43263, LEGO Ideas River Steamboat Set #21356, and the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: The Shire #10354. Everything you need to know about these three sets and the rest of the LEGO lineup / promotions for April 2025 can be found below.

Keep in mind that all of the sets will be available on March 31st / April 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET with the exception of The Shire and Steamboat. If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases might be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here, which is something you’ll desperately need if you want to get the GWP that comes with the LOTR set. In fact, all three of the biggest LEGO sets for April will be available first to Insiders.

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: The Shire / $269.99 / Launches April 1st / 2nd at 9pm PT / 12am ET for LEGO Insiders right here at the LEGO Shop. It will be available to everyone on April 5th, though it is very unlikely that the GWP set outlined below will still be available at that time.

The Shire set includes 2017 pieces and 9 Minifigures: Bilbo Baggins, Frodo, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Merry and Pippin (with interchangeable heads to recreate the dragon firework scene), Rosie, Samwise and Gandalf the Grey. It’s inspired by the Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday celebration from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Features include a detailed interior and interactive elements like the ability to transform a burning letter into The One Ring and make Bilbo vanish with a turn of a dial. You’ll also find Gandalf’s horse and cart, fireworks, a firework dragon figure, the Party Tree, a party pavilion, and Bilbo’s book, which can be displayed open or closed.

The Lord of the Rings: Smeagol & Deagol #40761 – See at LEGO (free with the purchase of The Shire from April 2nd to April 8th, but don’t be surprised if it’s gone by the 4th): This model recreates Sméagol and Déagol’s discovery of The One Ring in The Return of the King, which ends badly for Déagol. Honestly, it’s quite a sinister choice for LEGO, so we have no doubt that it will be extra popular. The set includes a rotatable boat and accessories like The One Ring and fishing gear.

LEGO Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle set #43263 / $279.99 / Launches March 31st / April 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET for LEGO Insiders right here at the LEGO Shop. It will be available to everyone on April 4th.

The castle set includes 2916 pieces and 10 Minfigures / buildable characters: Belle, the Beast, Gaston, LeFou and Maurice along with buildable Lumière, Fifi, Cogsworth, Chip and Mrs. Potts figures. When complete, the Beauty and the Beast Castle will resemble the one featured in the classic animated film, and fans will be able to explore four levels with rooms that include a ballroom with a spinning floor, a dining room with a table and spinning platters, and a tower room that comes complete with the enchanted rose.

LEGO Ideas River Steamboat Set #21356 / $329.99 / Launches April 6th / 7th at 9pm PT / 12am ET for LEGO Insiders right here at the LEGO Shop. It will be available to everyone on April 10th. LEGO Insiders will receive a free Gift with Purchase: The LEGO Amelia Ticket Booth from April 7th through April 13th, or while supplies last.

At 4,090-pieces, the Steamboat set promises to be a challenging build that will result in an authentic depiction of a classic river steamboat. However, this vessel comes with some surprises. It’s been refurbished for entertainment tours complete with a steam engine museum. Features include a detailed pilothouse, crew cabin, bathroom on the Texas deck, a music stage and restaurant on the main deck, and a kitchen on the boiler deck.

