New ‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’ Footage Shown at SDCC

It looks like Warner Bros. brought all the right pieces to their San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Warner Bros. debuted brand new footage from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part during their SDCC festivities. You can check out a description of it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wyldstyle looks out on a barren landscape as Pete brings her coffee, interrupting her brooding. Ships launch in the sky and hover over the city. Batman in Mad Max gear shoots some out of the sky. Star stuck in gate, “oh the pain, it’s so cold”. Emmett opens gate to save it and the invader captures Wyldstyle. Harley Quinn says his rescue mission is a suicide mission. He goes off by himself. Rex Dangervest is a combination of all of Pratt’s parts (Jurassic Park, Star-Lord, etc). They compare vests. Vest Friends (Raptors on his ship. Tiffany Haddish is a unicorn but turns into a three-eyed Octopus. She has captured Lucy, Unikitty, and Batman. Batman is lowered into his Batcave that he rules over into a throne. He says ‘You’re welcome.’”

As the title suggests, the sequel will see Emmett, Unikitty, Wyldstyle, Benny, and Batman working together once again to conquer a new evil. The film will star Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Nick Offerman, Tiffany Haddish, and Stephanie Beatriz.

The film is directed by Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum, and written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Matt Fogel, and Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

“The first movie is a very difficult movie to create a sequel to,” Pratt explained in an interview last year. “Because, as all the best movies do, it paints itself into a corner. Especially by tearing down the fourth wall in the final act. That’s a major jump, so they’ve got some really awesome ideas on how to deal with that and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The original LEGO Movie was released in 2014. The film featured the voice of Chris Pratt in the lead role as an average LEGO minifig who is believed to be the fabled master builder and drafted into a resistance movement fighting against the tyrannical Lord Business. The voice cast also included Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman. The film, made with a budget of $60 million, was well-received by critics and fans and generated a huge buzz at the box office. The film grossed $469 million during its theatrical run.

The success of The LEGO Movie spawned an entire franchise of spinoffs and other LEGO movies. Will Arnett returned for The LEGO Batman Movie in 2017, spinning directly out of The LEGO Movie. The film earned $311.9 million on an $80 million budget.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie was also released in 2017. This film did not directly tie into The LEGO Movie but did borrow the original film’s sense of humor. The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the worst reviewed LEGO movie so far. The film had a budget of $70 million and made $123.1 million at the box office.

What do you think of this new look at The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2019.