‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Trailer Announced

Good news, LEGO fans! The trailer for the Warner Bros.-animated sequel, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, has been teased for tomorrow.

Specifically, the film’s social media account sent out a tweet with a poster showcasing the core of the original LEGO Movie‘s cast reflected in the visor of what appears to be some kind of alien. At least, that’s what the tagline — “THEY COME IN PIECES” — seems to imply.

You can check out the tweet below, which includes the poster for the upcoming film:

They come in pieces. New trailer TOMORROW. #TheLEGOMovie2 pic.twitter.com/Zb12qeQfWx — The LEGO Movie 2 (@TheLEGOMovie) June 4, 2018

We know that Tiffany Haddish voices a lead role in the film, and Trolls director Mike Mitchell is helming the project. LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are producers for this new film, and have worked as writers on the script as well.

It’s unclear exactly what the film will be about at this point, but the upcoming trailer — which will drop tomorrow, June 5th — should clear up some of those questions. For example, is Haddish voicing one of the supposed aliens? How do they factor into the events of the first film? Will there be a live-action component, or has that played out already?

Are you excited to see The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019? Let us know in the comments!

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens in theaters February 9, 2019.