Leprechaun Returns Director Up for Doing Another Sequel

Thanks to films like Manborg and The Void, filmmaker Steven Kostanski earned himself a passionate following among indie horror fans, which made audiences immensely excited for him to join the Leprechaun franchise with 2018's Leprechaun Returns, though there haven't been any substantial updates on that franchise's future in the years since that sequel. The future of the character might currently be uncertain, but if he had the opportunity, Kostanski is more than happy to come back to the franchise for a follow-up to Leprechaun Returns. His next film, PG: Psycho Goreman, hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on January 22nd.

"Well, I mean, the producer who hired me for Leprechaun was the one that hired me for the Day of the Dead [TV series], so I've continued that relationship," Kostanski confirmed to ComicBook.com. "But as far as follow-up Leprechaun sequels, I haven't heard anything, but I would honestly be all over doing it. If it happens, I'd love to do it. I had a lot of fun making that movie, and it was a great experience. It gave me more of an appreciation for the Leprechaun movies. I feel we made something that fits into that mythology nicely, and I think there's a lot of room to continue it. I haven't heard anything, but if I was asked to do a follow-up, I'd be into it."

Part of what made Leprechaun Returns so interesting is that it served as a direct sequel to the original 1990 film, ignoring the events of all other sequels and the prequel Leprechaun: Origins. His film, much like the debut installment, delivered a tale of terror that wasn't afraid to poke fun at the core premise of a villainous Leprechaun wreaking havoc on a group of characters.

Kostanski continued the trend of delivering plenty of silliness alongside gruesome gore with Psycho Goreman.

In the new film, siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the Leprechaun franchise. PG: Psycho Goreman hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on January 22nd.

