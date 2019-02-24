Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Trailer Released

During the 2019 Oscar Awards Ceremony, Disney released the Lion King Trailer they launched last year.

You can check out the first footage of the live-action adaptation in the video above!

The Lion King is one of just three Disney classics getting a live-action update in 2019. Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton will arrive in theaters in March, followed by Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in May. Lion King will be released just a couple of months later, in the middle of July.

Jon Favreau will directs The Lion King, after successfully helming 2016’s smash-hit adaptation, The Jungle Book. Like his first live-action Disney film, Favreau’s Lion King will use CGI to bring an entirely animal cast to life in a realistic-looking format.

Donald Glover stars in the film as Simba, the orphaned lion cub who returns to Pride Rock to take his place as king. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will play Simba’s love interest, Nala, while Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous scar. Seth Rogen and Billy Eicher are voicing Simba’s beloved companions Pumbaa and Timon.

Also lending their voices to The Lion King are Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCray, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Check out Disney’s official synopsis for The Lion King here:

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau‘s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

What do you think of The Lion King‘s first teaser? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments!

The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.