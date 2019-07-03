New The Lion King Featurette Features Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner Singing “Hakuna Matata”

Just a few weeks ahead of its release, the Walt Disney Studios marketing team has given fans their first look at “Hakuna Matata,” one of the most anticipated sing-along tracks from the live-action remake of the classic animated film. Featuring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner as Simba, Pumbaa, and Timon, the feature gives a quick snippet of the trio preparing in a studio before showing an actual clip of the song in the film.

On either side of the song clips, director Jon Favreau and the film’s sprawling ensemble cast explains what it means to them to be part of such a film. Included in the featurette include Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard, and John Oliver to name a few. The two-and-a-half minute video can be seen in its entirety above.

Favreau returns for another live-action remake of a classic film, following up his critically-acclaimed performance from The Jungle Book (2016). According to the filmmaker, the team took advantage of new visual effects technology that wasn’t around when production on his previous remake took place.

“We’re really giving them the time to do it right,” Favreau said of his effects team. “That was relatively early footage, rushed for that event because we wanted to get it out. But I’m here working with them. It’s a lot of the same people I worked with on Jungle Book. There was probably a big learning curve for me on that one. Now I’m up to speed and I’m used to working with all of them, and I know what the tech could do and there’s all new tech. A lot of the consumer facing VR stuff that’s out there that wasn’t out there back around the time of Jungle Book.”

“We were using mostly motion capture tech, and now using game engine tech and consumer facing VR stuff, we’re able to create virtual production,” he continued. “It’s a very cool, efficient way of working and helps contribute to a live action feel because we’re able to actually go into VR and set cameras and operate real cameras that drive virtual cameras. It has a look that, hopefully will feel photo real. Even though everything’s animated in it, it still should have a look of a live action film. You’ll see.”

The Lion King is set for release on July 18th.