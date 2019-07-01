Hunger Games Theme Park Gets a Launch Date

Lionsgate’s indoor theme park, Lionsgate Entertainment World, will open July 31 in Hengqin, China, the studio behind the Hunger Games and Twilight franchises said Monday (via THR).

The interactive park is made possible through a licensing deal by the studio and will feature roughly 25 attractions, including themed rides and virtual reality experiences inspired by the Hunger Games, Twilight, Divergent and Now You See Me franchises, as well as story backgrounds from Gods of Egypt and Escape Plan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Through its partnership with the Thinkwell Group and Village Roadshow Theme Parks, Lionsgate Entertainment World will boast such attractions as Hunger Games – Mockingjay Flight, described as a 3D motion simulator ride, The Twilight Saga: Midnight Ride VR experience and The Divergent Series – Fear Simulator.

Dining experiences, including two Hunger Games-inspired eateries, will be among the park’s offerings.

“From escaping the Capitol to braving the mental and physical challenges of Dauntless to taking on a newborn vampire army with Jacob and the Wolf Pack, we can’t wait for fans to step into the worlds of their favorite films to create their own authentic adventures,” Lionsgate senior vp of global live and location-based entertainment Jenefer Brown said in a statement.

Lionsgate grossed over $3.3 billion with its five-movie Twilight Saga and another $3 billion at the worldwide box office with its Jennifer Lawrence-led Hunger Games franchise, which the studio hopes to resurrect with a prequel inspired by the newly announced novel penned by author Suzanne Collins.

“As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published,” Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”

Lionsgate Entertainment World opens July 31 in Hengqin, China.