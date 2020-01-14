Doug Liman Reveals Complicated Timelines for Edge of Tomorrow Sequel

Time travel films are often a complicated business, with the director of the upcoming Edge of Tomorrow sequel Doug Liman sharing a photo of how his team keeps track of the film’s intricate and interwoven storylines. Despite there being no confirmed schedule for when the sequel could potentially head into production, seeing the amount of work that Liman and his team have put into the endeavor will surely excite fans of the franchise and build anticipation that confirmation of the sequel’s production could be coming imminently. The upcoming sequel is set to see the return of not just Liman, but also original stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

View this post on Instagram How many whiteboards is too many? #LiveDieRepeat2 A post shared by Doug Liman (@dougliman) on Jan 14, 2020 at 11:21am PST

Liman shared a censored version of the whiteboards used to track the various characters’ trajectories on Instagram while adding the comment, “How many whiteboards is too many?” He also added the hashtag #LiveDieRepeat2, a reference to the film’s complicated title over the course of its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original film, inspired by the Japanese light novel All You Need is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka with illustrations provided by Yoshitoshi Abe, “When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight — and his death — over and over again. However, Cage’s fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens.”

While it may have landed in theaters with the title “Edge of Tomorrow,” its tagline, “Live. Die. Repeat.” earned prominent placement on the film’s home video release, with the promotional slogan seemingly becoming the film’s new title, including some digital retailers even listing the movie as “Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow.” Liman’s inclusion of the hashtag could confirm the upcoming film’s title.

The sequel was officially confirmed to be moving forward last year, but with both Cruise and Blunt having immensely crowded schedules, Liman confirmed to Collider that he had no idea when production on the sequel would actually move forward.

Stay tuned for details on the Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments below!