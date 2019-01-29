Logan Paul’s ‘Airplane Mode’ Movie Trailer Released

A year after his controversial Suicide Forest video, the trailer for controversial YouTube star Logan Paul‘s new movie Airplane Mode has arrived.

The film, which was written by and stars Paul, follows a group of social media stars on their way to a convention in Australia when the plane they are on begins to malfunction after the passengers en masse refuse to put their cell phones in airplane mode for safety. As you can see in the trailer above, this results in what appears to be some interesting subplots as well as outright chaos as the social media influencers and other passengers on the flight go wild.

In addition to Paul, the film features a number of other YouTube and social media personalities including YouTuber Casey Neistat, Vine star King Bach, and Paul’s own brother, Jake Paul. There are even some interesting homages to other films, including Silence of the Lambs and The Lion King. The film will premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival on February 8th.

Airplane Mode marks the first of Paul’s upcoming projects this year as he continues to distance himself from the Suicide Forest scandal last year. On Paul’s slate this year are an animated series, a television show, and new music. Airplane Mode is also Paul’s second film project since his 2018 woes. Last October, his previously-shelved film, The Thinning: New World Order, debuted on YouTube Premium.

Of course, even with his film projects moving forward, Paul hasn’t completely gotten away controversy. In a video earlier this month, Paul declared that he would be “going gay” for “Male Only March” before “going back” to women in April. The declaration led to quite a bit of backlash, with many outraged that Paul would trivialize homosexuality by treating it like a choice. Even Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg chimed in on the controversy, though he also noted that Paul may not have been implying choice.

“I get kinda why people are upset,” he said. “Yes, being homosexual is not a choice –but I also think that’s not what he was saying.”

