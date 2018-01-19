There Are Only Two Sizes Left in Loot Crate’s Deadpool Bunny Slipper Deal

Another size has bit the dust in Loot Crate’s Deadpool bunny slipper promotion! In case you haven’t heard, Loot Crate has a very popular sale going on right now for new and returning subscribers that offers 30% off a 1, 3, 6, or 12 month plan on their standard Loot Crate and Loot Gaming boxes. However, the only thing that anyone really cares about is the Deadpool slipper bonus.

At the time of writing, Loot Crate has sold out of the Deadpool slippers in the small and medium sizes, so you’ll need to have big feet if you want to take advantage of that part of the deal at this point. The cut off date for the 30% subscription discount is January 27th, but you’ll need to decide before 9 pm PT tonight, January 19th, if you want the “Discover” theme as your first crate. It includes items from Rick and Morty​, Harry Potter, Westworld​ and The X-Files.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want in, all you need to do is head on over to the Loot Crate deal page, select your crate choice and plan length, and use the coupon code that corresponds to your shoe size as outlined by the graphic.

If you go with Loot Gaming before the January 27th cutoff, your first shipment will be “Boss Battle”, which will include exclusive gear from Super Mario World, Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It’s like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.