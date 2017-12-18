Warner Bros. Announces New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Wine Collection

Who needs to travel to The Prancing Pony when you can get tipsy on the flavors of Middle-Earth in your own living room?

Warner Bros. has teamed up with Winemaker Lot18 to release a new, limited edition collection of Lord of the Rings inspired Wine. All four wines in the collection feature specially designed labels, setting them apart from other wines on the shelf, and transporting you to the world of Middle-Earth when you pop the cork.

Sadly, only 6,000 bottles of each wine have been made, so you’ll want to hurry and order them while they’re still available. The entire collection is now on sale at Lot18.com/LordOfTheRings.

Here are the official descriptions of the four wines in the collection:

2015 Aragorn Appellation Lussac – St. Émilion Contrôlée

If ever there was a wine fit for a king as mighty and honorable as Aragorn, this is it. A blend of 80% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Franc and 5% Malbec, this unmatched red is from the Lussac-St.-Émilion appellation, once the site of historic battles and dreams of victory. Rich, concentrated and built to last, it’s intensely expressive of its terroir, displaying black-fruit flavors and polished tannins on the palate. Your quest for the consummate drinking experience ends here.

2016 Galadriel Bordeaux Blanc

The most noble and powerful of the Elves is honored by this high-toned wine, a Bordeaux Blanc with piercing citrus flavors and remarkable concentration. Just as Galadriel is revered by all those graced by her presence, this impressive white is a true testament to her strength and wisdom, imbuing an immediate sense of devotion with its graceful palate. Take a sip and fall under its ethereal spell.

2016 Frodo Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel

As honest and pure as a Hobbit’s heart, this zinfandel is crafted in honor of the most adventurous one of them all: Frodo Baggins, keeper of the Ring. And just as Hobbits are sturdier than they appear, so are the old vines that produced this red, which have endured for decades to survive – and flourish – against all odds. Vibrant flavors of blackberry, fig and spiced plum carry through the warm, pleasing finish of this reliable wine.

2016 Gandalf Monterey County Pinot Noir

The great Wizard Gandalf can only be embodied by a variety as respected and celebrated as Pinot Noir. Like the wise old wanderer, this subtle, yet complex red is unassuming at first glance, but quickly revealed to be spirited and persuasive, with black raspberry, alpine strawberry, and forest floor flavors casting a spell over your palate, bringing you back sip after sip..