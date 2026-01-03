Daisy Ridley Promises Rey’s Solo Movie Will Be Worth the Wait for Star Wars Fans [Exclusive]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment in Disney’s sequel trilogy, premiered six years ago, and so far, we’ve heard way too little about the future of the characters involved. We do know that Star Wars’ future slate of movies and TV shows includes nostalgic projects alongside a Rey Skywalker-centric project, though, at the very least. Even if The Hunt for Ben Solo never makes it back out of development hell, having Rey back will at least be great for sequel trilogy fans.

The trail has gone rather cold on Rey’s movie, but star Daisy Ridley describes stepping back into that world and Rey’s shoes for the upcoming film as “interesting.” Ridley spoke exclusively to ComicBook to celebrate the release of her new horror movie, We Bury The Dead, and looked forward to the delayed Star Wars project:

“I am six years older. I am in a different moment. I think the story will be wonderful. I think the wait will be worthwhile. I think it will be a discovery, as all roles are, of where Rey is when we meet her again.”

What’s Happening With Rey’s Solo Star Wars Movie?

The future of Star Wars no doubt depends on who takes over the reins of both Disney and Lucasfilm in 2026, with both Bob Iger and Kathleen Kennedy calling time on their tenures. We already know of the most immediate plans, with 4 screen projects coming in 2026, and Starfighter in 2027, but beyond that, there are a lot of projects marked “in development” but undated, whose production progress is unclear. Rey’s movie – sometimes given the working title of New Jedi Order – is one of those, so far, rather shapeless projects. All we know is that Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct, and that there have been a number of writers attached (and then unattached). There was even talk of it going on “indefinite hold,” prompting cynical celebrations around cancellation.

But Rey’s return will happen, as Ridley’s excitement confirms. Recently, she also spoke to Collider to confirm that there has been progress, but that it may not be as quick as fans may want, but for good reason: “There’s always movement, but the movement is at the right pace, because the best things are worth the wait.” She also spoke to IGN recently and offered the same sentiment: “Honestly, there are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I’ve gone, ‘Oh, maybe they will actually happen. I think over the years, I’ve learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast … But with [New Jedi Order] particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it.”

There is, of course, also speculation that Rey will actually return sooner than initially billed, with rumors pointing to at least a cameo in Starfighter. So far, that is limited to enthusiastic speculation, but the idea that Ryan Gosling’s hero will be ferrying a Force-sensitive ward to Rey’s new Jedi temple does make a lot of sense if those jigsaw pieces also fall into place. For now, though, it’ll remain a waiting game.

