Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s Official Future With Studio Revealed

The Kathleen Kennedy era at Lucasfilm has officially come to an end. The veteran producer has stepped down from her role as President of the studio, concluding a tenure that began shortly before Disney acquired the house George Lucas built. Reports from last year revealed Kennedy planned to remain through the end of 2025 or possibly into 2026 to oversee projects like The Mandalorian & Grogu theatrical film. Her confirmed exit now marks the definitive conclusion of a nearly 14-year period that saw the Star Wars universe dramatically expand onto streaming while navigating both massive box office success and significant creative challenges and fan division.

Kennedy will remain in the industry, returning to full-time producer duties. She is still invovled with Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu film, which completed filming in late 2024 and targets a May 2026 release. She will also be attached to, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, set to star Ryan Gosling, which is preparing for a May 2027 launch. Ensuring these high-profile theatrical releases remain on track amidst the leadership transition will undoubtedly be her first top priority.

Star Wars Is Getting New Leadership

Kathleen Kennedy / (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Consistent with some of the early rumors, Star Wars Universe shepherd Dave Filoni will reportedly “take on creative leadership of Lucasfilm as President and Chief Creative Officer, Lucasfilm, and Lynwen Brennan will serve as Co-President, Lucasfilm, with each having held senior executive roles at the studio for more than 15 years. The two will report to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, and their close collaboration will carry Lucasfilm into its next chapter of storytelling, with a strong foundation of creative vision and operational leadership guiding the studio forward.”

In her exit statement, Kathleen Kennedy had the following to say: “When George Lucas asked me to take over Lucasfilm upon his retirement, I couldn’t have imagined what lay ahead. It has been a true privilege to spend more than a decade working alongside the extraordinary talent at Lucasfilm. Their creativity and dedication have been an inspiration, and I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I’m excited to continue developing films and television with both longtime collaborators and fresh voices who represent the future of storytelling.”

Discussing the influence Lucas and Kennedy had on his own career and love of entertainment, Dave Filoni stated: “My love of storytelling was shaped by the films of Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas. I never dreamed I would be privileged to learn the craft of filmmaking from both of them. From Rey to Grogu, Kathy has overseen the greatest expansion in Star Wars storytelling onscreen that we have ever seen. I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger, and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love. May the Force be with you.”

Dave Filoni on the Mandalorian red carpet

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, ““When we acquired Lucasfilm more than a decade ago, we knew we were bringing into the Disney family not only one of the most beloved and enduring storytelling universes ever created, but also a team of extraordinary talent led by a visionary filmmaker – someone who had been handpicked by George Lucas himself, no less,” said Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We’re deeply grateful for Kathleen Kennedy’s leadership, her vision, and her stewardship of such an iconic studio and brand.”

Kennedy’s departure finalizes a leadership transition that had been the subject of industry speculation for months. While Kennedy herself acknowledged earlier this year that succession planning with Disney leadership was underway, she had downplayed rumors of immediate retirement, suggesting an announcement might be further off. The confirmation of her exit now clarifies the timeline, ending her direct oversight of Lucasfilm sooner than many anticipated based on those prior reports and statements.

Kennedy’s Controversial Legacy: From The Mandalorian Triumph to Box Office Struggles

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Kathleen Kennedy leaves behind a complex and heavily debated legacy at Lucasfilm. Appointed by George Lucas himself in 2012, she steered the company through its $4 billion acquisition by Disney and oversaw an unprecedented expansion of the Star Wars galaxy. Her most significant strategic success was arguably the pivot to high-end streaming content for Disney+.

Spearheaded by Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm delivered a genuine cultural phenomenon that became the flagship series for the new streaming service. The show introduced the instantly beloved Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) and garnered critical acclaim, proving Star Wars could thrive episodically. This streaming success was further solidified by the critically lauded Andor, praised for its mature tone and complex storytelling. Meanwhile, on the big screen, Kennedy’s era launched the sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker), which collectively grossed a staggering $4.47 billion worldwide, successfully reintroducing Star Wars to a new generation of moviegoers.

However, Kennedy’s tenure was also marked by significant controversies. While financially successful, the sequel trilogy proved deeply divisive among fans, with creative choices in The Last Jedi and narrative decisions in The Rise of Skywalker sparking intense debate that continues today. In addition, the studio’s attempt to expand the theatrical slate beyond saga films stumbled with Solo: A Star Wars Story, which became the first Star Wars film to lose money. Recent TV shows, such as The Acolyte, also failed to gather the intended audience, being quickly cancelled.

Lucasfilm also faced difficulties managing other beloved properties. For instance, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received mixed reviews and failed to recoup its large budget, grossing just $384 million globally. Furthermore, the Disney+ fantasy series Willow, a revival of the 1988 film, was cancelled after only one season. Moreover, Kennedy’s leadership oversaw numerous high-profile development challenges, with multiple announced film projects (including those from Rian Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Kevin Feige) stalling or being quietly shelved.

What are your thoughts on Kathleen Kennedy's legacy at Lucasfilm? Who do you think should lead the studio next?