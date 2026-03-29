Luigi’s Mansion Movie Chances Addressed by Super Mario Galaxy Movie Star

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters this week, and people are already looking ahead to what might come next in the franchise. The first movie was a shocking success. In a world where video game movies almost routinely failed at the box office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of only two films in 2023 to actually break the $1 billion mark at the box office, ranking behind only Barbie, and right ahead of the historical drama Oppenheimer. That movie ended with a tease of Yoshi, and sure enough, The Super Mario Galaxy movie brings in the little green dinosaur, as well as Rosalina. Could the franchise soon lead to a Luigi’s Mansion adaptation?

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In an interview with ScreenRant, Charlie Day said that he had never heard about it, but he would love to star in it. “I would be thrilled to do Luigi’s Mansion, just because it’s such a fun game,” Day said. “And not that you would make it like a horror movie for kids, but it could have some more sort of jump scares in it, which would be fun.”

How Could Super Mario Galaxy Movie Lead to Luigi’s Mansion?

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There are two Super Mario Galaxy Movie post-credit scenes, so the filmmakers have an idea on where they plan to go next in the franchise. The biggest thoughts are that the post-credit scene will introduce the evil character of Wario, which could easily lead into the next movie’s story as he attempts to take Mario’s place in the world. This could also lead to another major character introduction with Princess Daisy. However, what about Luigi’s Mansion?

If Wario is the villain, and there is a possibility that Princess Daisy could be the next damsel in distress, this could play perfectly into Luigi’s Mansion. While Mario’s love interest is Princess Peach, Luigi’s is Daisy, and having Wario as an evil version of Mario, kidnapping Daisy and storing her away in the mansion, it could really lead Mario and Luigi into a dangerous situation to rescue her. It could also play into the ideas from the Luigi’s Mansion video game series.

This could also go a long way into making Luigi the center of attention for the third movie, which would ne necessary if it involved Princess Daisy. While Mario is still important thanks to Wario, it would give Luigi even more of a reason to be there, since he is who has the most to gain, while Mario has the most to lose in this scenario. Of course, Charlie Day plays Luigi, and if he said that he hasn’t heard anything about it, it could mean the producers are still coming up with their options, or they just aren’t revealing anything yet.

At the moment, a third movie isn’t even announced yet, but if it comes close to the success of the first movie, which would make it one of 2026’s highest-grossing movies, the franchise will continue on. There are already ideas for a Donkey Kong spinoff movie, and a third Mario movie is almost assured by the company that has made countless Minions and Despicable Me films.

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