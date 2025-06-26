New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Teases Luigi’s Mansion 4

A new rumor about Luigi’s Mansion 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 lines up with previous rumors about the game and has Nintendo fans excited. It has been 24 years since Luigi’s Mansion debuted in 2001 via the Nintendo GameCube as a GameCube launch game, and notably the first Mario game on the console. Since then, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon was released in 2013 via the Nintendo 3DS and Luigi’s Mansion 3 released in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch 2. The series has now been dormant for six years, which isn’t as long as its first 12-year dormancy, but matches the length between the second and third game in the series. There’s still no official word of Luigi’s Mansion 4 for Nintendo Switch 2, but there is a new tiny rumor about the game that is going to be enough to have fans excited.

Over on social media platform X, Nintendo insider and leaker Nash Weedle doesn’t say much about Luigi’s Mansion 4, but teases that it is going to be “amazing” on Nintendo Switch 2. And this lines up with a previous 2024 rumor about the game, which claimed the game was twice the size of previous games and set to have “mind-blowing visuals.”

This new rumor doens’t mention a release date or release window for Luigi’s Mansion 4, but this previous rumor claimed it was coming out in the first half of 2026. If this is true, it is going to be revealed soon as the first half of 2026 is obviously not very far away.

Of course, take everything, this new tease and the previous rumor, with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and while the sources have proven reputable at times in the past, they are not always on the mark.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this in any capacity. And we do not suspect this will change for a handful of reasons. If Nintendo does budge and comment though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including everything between the latest official Nintendo Switch 2 news and deals to the latest unofficial Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and speculation — click here.